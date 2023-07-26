Hyderabad woman gone to pursue MS found homeless in Chicago, mother requests S Jaishankar for help

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a woman from Hyderabad, traveled to the US with the aim of pursuing a master's degree at Trine University in Detroit. However, she has recently been observed battling depression and on the verge of starvation on the streets of Chicago. This unfortunate situation arose after her belongings were stolen.

Syeda Wahaj Fatima, the mother of Syeda, has expressed her worry about her daughter's condition by writing a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In the letter, she appealed to him to intervene and arrange for her daughter's safe return to India.

The letter, along with additional identification documents and a video, surfaced on social media when it was shared by Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Khaleequr Rahaman on his Twitter account.

The caption of the tweet read: “Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed to Dr. S Jaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help.”

He also tagged the accounts of Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayta Kendra Helpline, India in Chicago, the Indian Embassy in the U.S.A , Editor of The Times of India Sushil Rao and Madad- the Ministry of External Affairs helping Indians Abroad.

In the letter, the mother described her daughter’s ordeal: “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters at TRINE University in Detroit during August 2021 and was often in touch with us.”

“But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression, and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA,” she further wrote.

A video showcasing Syeda’s current condition was also attached in the tweet.

In the video, a woman identifies herself as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad. When questioned about her well-being, she reveals that she was taken to a hospital for medical attention, but her condition worsened after undergoing blood tests. During the video, a man can be seen providing her with dal and roti for supper, offering assistance, and suggesting that she consider returning to India.

Syeda Wahaj Fatima has made an earnest request to the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, urging them to step in and facilitate the safe return of her daughter. She has also shared that Mohammed Minhaj Akhter might be able to help trace her daughter's location.