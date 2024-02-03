‘I am here, alive’, says Poonam Pandey; was raising cervical cancer awareness

Poonam Pandey, the model-actor, has refuted reports of her death attributed to cervical cancer, asserting that she is alive and using the moment to advocate for awareness around the disease. Speculations regarding her passing emerged on February 2, only to be quashed on Saturday with Pandey's confirmation of her well-being.

In an Instagram post, Pandey expressed, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease."

"Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer (sic)," she added.

Initially, reports of Pandey's demise were corroborated by her manager, with an official announcement shared on Instagram. However, Pandey's subsequent clarification on her status has dispelled the earlier narrative.