'I am not in jail': Veteran actor Dalip Tahil clarifies after being sentenced to 2 months in jail

On Sunday, the veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil clarified that he is “not in jail” after a Mumbai court sentenced him to two months in prison in a 2018 accident case. The court, in its order, said that the medical officer's evidence showed very clearly that the actor was driving under the influence of alcohol while that unfortunate incident took place.

The 70-year-old actor posted a selfie of himself against a TV screen, watching the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup match 2023 on one of his Instagram stories and wrote, “This is a classic case of biased and misleading information. I am not in jail.”

The actor shared that he will challenge the court’s verdict.

"I respect the judge and decisions taken in magistrate’s court. We are challenging the entire decision and the entire verdict in the higher court. We prefer to challenge the whole decision. It was a suspended sentence, and most importantly, I would like to say there were minor injuries in the incident. I did not injure anyone,” Tahil told news agency ANI.

Previously, in September 2018, Tahil's car rammed into an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s suburban Khar area, resulting in injuring two passengers. He was convicted by the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra last week for causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others.

“The accused is well mature and a respectable citizen of India, having gained the status of a public image,” said the court.

In front of the court, Tahil claimed that the woman and her friend travelling in the autorickshaw were "social media predators" who encashed the actor's celebrity status.

Tahil is best known for his characters in several popular 90s films, including super hit movies like "Raja," "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak," "Baazigar," and "Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke." He was also seen in multiple hit web series like "The Family Man" and "Made in Heaven".

