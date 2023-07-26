‘I am what I am because of IIT Bombay,' says Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani visited IIT Bombay on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to his alma mater, attributing all his achievements to the institute. This visit came exactly a month after he made a significant donation of Rs 315 crore to mark his 50-year association with the prestigious institution.

In a tweet, Nilekani shared his feelings about the visit and said, "A special day for me. Returned to IIT Bombay 50 years after I first entered the institution. I am what I am because of IIT Bombay. I am confident that this hallowed institute is on its way from being India's best to being one of the world's best!"

In recognition of Nilekani's service and support, IIT Bombay announced the naming of its iconic main building after him. The building will now be known as the "Nandan Nilekani Main Building." The institute organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour their distinguished alumnus, celebrating 65 years of IITB's pursuit of excellence.

Nilekani's contribution of Rs 315 crore is one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India. Including his previous grants of Rs 85 crore, he has committed a total of Rs 400 crore in donations to the institute.

Having joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Nilekani expressed his deep connection to the institution, stating, "IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey.”

“As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future," he added.

