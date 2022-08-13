'I am worried': Taslima Nasreen, William Dalrymple, other writers horrified after attack on Salman Rushdie

The attack on famous author Salman Rushdie at a literary event in New York literary has shocked several authors, politicians, and celebrities across the world. The Indian-born novelist, who had spent years in hiding for his radical writings, is a prominent spokesman for free expression despite facing death threats. Iran had issued a fatwa against him 33 years ago mostly for his novel The Satanic Verses.

The attack took place at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, where Rushdie was supposed to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom and the right to expression, when a man, who was later identified as Hadi Matar, rushed to the stage and stabbed at the novelist and also injured the host, Henry Reese. It was reported that Rushdie got multiple wounds, one on the right side of his neck, and one in the abdomen.

Salman Rushdie attack: What is the latest health update?

Following the news, authors, and celebrities across the world expressed their concern and tweeted their reactions.

Author-historian Willian Dalrymple said it was a terrible day for freedom of speech for authors everywhere. “A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech, and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly,” he wrote.

Bangladesh-Swedish based writer Taslima Nasreen, who has been on exile for years now, said that she is also worried about those who are “critical about Islam”.

“I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried.”

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

Bollywood screenplay writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the barbaric attack. "I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker," he tweeted.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 12, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie more than ever today as his fight is universal.

For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 12, 2022

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock at the stabbing and said it is condemnable attack on his freedom of expression.

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.



Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022

India leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor and others have spoken against the attack. “Shocked by the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds... A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open,” tweeted Thiruvanthapuram MP Tharoor, who is also a writer.