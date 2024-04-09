'I can't believe this still happens...': Journalist alleges body shaming by Emirates staff at Delhi airport

scorecardresearch
Srishti claimed in a post on X on April 9 that the staff not only "misbehaved" with her but also gave her a "non-reclining seat for an overnight journey."

A journalist accused Emirates staff at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport of "fat-shaming" her. Srishti claimed in a post on X on April 9 that the staff not only "misbehaved" with her but also gave her a "non-reclining seat for an overnight journey." She expressed being upset with their behavior and said she was "in tears" as she boarded the flight.

“This is 2024, and I can't believe this still happens,” Srishti said, adding, “I was fat shamed by @emirates staff at New Delhi airport. Not only they misbehaved with me, but gave me a non-reclining seat on an overnight journey. As I board the flight, I'm in tears, yet their ground staff is rude.”

 

Srishti's post gained significant support in the comments section, with many criticizing Emirates for its actions.

“It's not something you expect from @emirates. I have always heard such good things about their hospitality. Hope you are feeling better,” a user commented.

Apologising for the incident, the Emirates wrote, “We’re sorry to hear this, Srishti. You can submit your feedback here: http://bit.ly/2H6ebBk. Our Customer Affairs team will review it and get back to you. DM us if you need further assistance.”

Another user wrote, “Oh no. Hope you are feeling okay now.” “A similar kind of incident happened to me last year when I was travelling from Delhi to the UK. The Emirates staff halted me for 4 hours and repeatedly kept asking the same questions. I was the only 1 in the queue who was taken aside, and this happened when they saw the address on my passport as J&K,” a third user commented.

Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
