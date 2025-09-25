'I can't do it anymore': 39-yr-old quits govt bank job after 15 yrs, says it gave him health issues

A government bank employee with 15 years of service has stopped reporting to work, saying chronic workplace stress, frequent transfers and sales targets have taken a toll on their health and dignity.

In a candid post on Reddit, the employee — who obtained the job after clearing three rounds of all-India level examinations — described the position as one “considered safe and prestigious, especially in North India.” But they said that what the job “doesn't give me anymore… is peace.” The employee blamed the bank’s work culture for a range of health problems.

“This job has also given me high BP, thyroid issues, and a fatty liver,” they wrote, and complained of being expected to “relocate to remote parts of the country at short notice, meet endless sales targets, and be available almost every day from 10 AM to 10 PM.” They added that staff are often required to sell insurance products they consider “useless,” work Sundays to meet targets, and defer to the “unreasonable whims of bosses.”

After years of what they described as mounting pressure, the employee said they could no longer reconcile the demands of the job with their well-being. “I no longer feel like I can do justice to myself. I’m scared that one day — like many of my fellow bankers — I might also reach a breaking point,” they wrote. As a result, they have stopped travelling to work and are currently off duty; they acknowledged that “this means my salary will stop” and that “financial struggles may begin,” but added, “I hope — with all my heart — that I’ll get my life back.”

The post highlights tensions between the long-valued job security of public sector bank employment and increasing pressure on staff to meet commercial targets and demonstrate mobility. The employee’s account raises questions about staff welfare, occupational health, and the human cost of sales-driven targets in public financial institutions.

The employee chose to share the story anonymously on social media, saying they remain “in service” but can’t continue reporting for duty.

The post has resonated with other bank employees and former staff who have described similar pressures in public and private sector banking. It may prompt renewed calls from labour advocates and employee unions for clearer safeguards on transfers, reasonable working hours, and mental-health support for bank employees.

