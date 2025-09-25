'Need you in office on Friday at 8 am': Redditor says manager cancelled WFH request, netizens weigh in

A young professional took to Reddit to share that his manager did not let him go home to attend a family event. The user said that he recently moved from Mumbai to Pune as he got a new job. He said that he is an introvert and does not have any friends and relatives in Pune.

The Redditor said that he sought work from home for 2 days to attend his niece's first birthday and was excited to attend it. He then mentioned that his manager initially approved his request, but backtracked on it later.

"He first said it's okay, you can go, I'll not stop you, etc. Today morning, I packed my bags. I already had a train ticket booked and was ready to leave today evening. But in the morning, he told me that I need you on Friday morning 8 am in the office as it is urgent," the user wrote in his post.

He said that his manager did not tell him why he was calling him back, while adding that his office timings are from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm.

"He very well knows that I reach Pune around 9:30 am (as I travel to Mumbai on every weekend and come back to Pune on Monday) if I catch a train from Mumbai in the morning at 6 am and it's not possible to reach at 8 am."

The person thought that his manager was joking, but he seriously stopped him from catching their evening train, leaving him angry and in tears as he unpacked his luggage at the hostel. "There was my colleague also who works alongside me and he could also have come at 8am in the morning of Friday but i still don't understand why he needs only me. I'm going to see what is going to happen on Friday and if it is nothing I'm really going to get angry on him." Soon after his post went viral on Reddit, fellow social media users advised the original poster not to ask for leave from his manager. "Bro, I think you are new to corporate plus introvert. The Golden rule of corporate, never ask for leave, tell about it as you are entitled," a netizen commented. Advertisement

To this, the original poster replied: "Working in corporate since 7 years but never had a manager who stopped me going home. This is my first time. I think I'll have to start being entitled from tomorrow."

"Bhai tu chala jaata to bhi kuch nahi hota. Agle din poore din nahi aata bahana kar deta sickness ka to bhi kuch nahi hota. Learn which instruction to obey and which not to," another Redditor said.

"You should get angry at him, and rightly so. People go out of their way to take care of their subordinates and here you have a guy who’s being an asshole for no reason," a felow user wrote.