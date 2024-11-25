'I can't look at it. That is gross': Netizens react after dead frog fried and placed as toppings on Pizza in Pizza Hut China

A recent culinary experiment by Pizza Hut China has left the internet both intrigued and disgusted. The pizza chain has introduced a limited-edition "Goblin Pizza" topped with a deep-fried frog.

The unusual topping is part of a collaboration with the popular mobile game "Dungeon & Fighter: Origins." The pizza, which also features a spicy mala sauce, has divided opinions among food enthusiasts.

A new pizza variety from Pizza Hut China has gone viral for its unusual topping. The pizza, called 'Goblin Pizza,' features a whole fried frog placed on top. This unique dish was created as part of a collaboration with the mobile game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins. The photo of the frog-topped pizza quickly gained attention online due to its striking appearance.

In case yesterday’s post about Pizza Hut, making tomato wine wasn’t enough, how about their current promotion in China, a pizza topped with whole frog? Would you give this a try? Would you rather see pineapple? pic.twitter.com/vS2M9p1eH2 — James Walker (@jwalkermobile) November 21, 2024

Chef and food enthusiast James Walker shared a post on X, saying, "If yesterday's post about Pizza Hut making tomato wine wasn’t enough, how about their latest promotion in China—a pizza topped with a whole frog? Would you try it, or do you prefer pineapple?"

This sparked a food debate among netizens. Walker’s comparison of the frog-topped pizza to the often-controversial pineapple pizza kept users discussing which topping they’d rather have.

"I’d try this before ever having pineapple pizza again," one person said, choosing the frog-topped version over the fruity pizza. "If it’s a choice between frog and pineapple, the wise decision is the frog," another agreed.

While some were open to trying the frog pizza, others found the idea repulsive. "OMG," one user reacted in shock, while another wrote, "I can't look at it. That's gross."