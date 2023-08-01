scorecardresearch
'I can't wait to get my licence,' says actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant as he learns to drive a Porsche; netizens react

Vedaant, dressed in a white t-shirt and black shorts, introduces himself and expresses his excitement about learning to drive the luxury vehicle in Dubai

SUMMARY
  • Video of Vedaant Madhavan learning to drive a Porsche has gone viral
  • He is dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black shorts
  • Vedaant's new venture into driving has elicited mixed response from netizens

A video of Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R Madhavan, learning to drive a Porsche has kept the internet buzzing. The video, shared by the Galadari Motor Driving Centre based in Dubai, shows Vedaant seated inside a white Porsche alongside his driving instructor. The young man, dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black shorts, introduces himself and expresses his excitement about learning to drive the luxury vehicle.

He said, "Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche and I can't wait to get my licence."

Vedaant's new venture into driving has elicited mixed response from netizens. Some expressed disbelief, while others found humor in comparing their own experiences of learning to drive in more modest vehicles.

The Instagram comments on the video reflect this range of reactions, with some users even comparing Vedaant's Porsche learning experience to their own experiences with cars like the Maruti 800.

However, Vedaant is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his achievements in swimming, he has represented India at various international events. He won medals at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships and secured five gold and two silver medals representing Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament. He also clinched a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men's freestyle swimming event last year.

Despite his father's busy schedule, R Madhavan makes it a point to watch all of Vedaant's races. In an interview, Vedaant acknowledged the unwavering support of his parents towards his swimming career.

Published on: Aug 01, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
