‘I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep’: Anand Mahindra shares video of underwater suite in Maldives, see cost

Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to share a mesmerising video of a lavish underwater suite in the Maldives - an experience that costs a small fortune.

The Mahindra Group chairman has earned a reputation for sharing intriguing posts on his social media platforms, frequently highlighting innovation, entrepreneurship, and unusual attractions to his millions of followers. This time, he took his followers on a virtual tour of an enchanting underwater suite.

The video that Anand Mahindra posted showcased an underwater suite, glowing with the illumination of underwater sea life. However, he is not interested in staying in that suite and said that he would stay awake looking for cracks in the glass ceiling.

“The Muraka was the Maldives’ and the world’s, very first underwater hotel suite. I was sent this post with a suggestion that a stay here would ensure the most relaxed weekend rest. To be honest, I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep…I would stay awake looking for cracks in the glass ceiling,” Mahindra wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

The Muraka was the Maldives’ and the world's, very first underwater hotel suite. I was sent this post with a suggestion that a stay here would ensure the most relaxed weekend rest. To be honest, I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep…I would stay awake looking for cracks in… pic.twitter.com/CkqUPNlPJs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2023

The suite offers a 180-degree panoramic view of the marine world. While comfortably lounging in the bedroom, you are surrounded by glass walls, providing an almost touchable encounter with the aquatic species. There is also an atmospheric bathroom and a dining area that further amplify the mesmerizing experience.

However, this unique experience costs a bomb. It is reported that a single-night stay in this suite can cost around $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh approximately) a night.

The post swiftly went viral, gathering numerous likes and comments, as netizens were captivated by the exceptional footage.

Hahaha 🤣

Sir this reminds me of the Titanic Submarine accident. Very very risk. Definitely not a leisure activity. — CA Shubham Kothari - Elite Chart Traders (@CA_Shubham_K) August 12, 2023

Only Sleep deprived people can stay here! — Pranjal Chaudhari (@PranjalCh23) August 12, 2023

Innovation gone wrong when love for idea exceeds love for life. OceanGate was an eye-opener. — Sagar V Jeurkar (@NeoTenet) August 12, 2023

Feels like an unwanted climax from Jaws 😲 — DSP Gururaj (@SawanthGuru) August 12, 2023

"Hahaha 🤣 Sir this reminds me of the Titanic Submarine accident. Very very risk. Definitely not a leisure activity," a user wrote. "Only Sleep deprived people can stay here!," another one commented. "Innovation gone wrong when love for idea exceeds love for life. OceanGate was an eye-opener," a user commented. "I am thinking about the possibility to open the windows after a night’s sleep (in best case)," a fourth user said.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs Jailer: Did Sunny Deol film eat up the revenue of Rajinikanth-starrer?