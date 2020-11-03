'I feel crazily lucky': Shane Watson bids adieu to all forms of cricket, confirms retirement on Twitter

Australian cricketer Shane Watson has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket through an emotional video on twitter. The 39-year-old player wrote, "This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...#thankyou".

This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...#thankyou https://t.co/Og8aiBcWpE - Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 3, 2020

"It all started out as a dream. As a young kid saying to my mum as I watched a Test match as a five year old, 'I want to play cricket for Australia'. Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket, I feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream and then some," Watson said on his YouTube channel T20 Stars.

Watson added, "It really does feel like the right time knowing I played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK who have been so incredibly good to me over the last three years. To think I'm finishing up my playing days as a 39-year-old after all of my injury setbacks along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate."

There's an outpour of love and support from his fans on Twitter. While there's an air of melancholy due to his leaving, people are expressing their gratitude to him and wishing him well for his future endeavours.

although i can certainly say that you'll continue to hang around as a part of @ChennaiIPL as a guiding factor, i can't deny that i'll miss your dedicated heroics. i will miss you so much Watto Man - Ezhil (@ezhiloviya_) November 3, 2020

Thank you for everything Watto. You were a true inspiration on the field. And continue inspiring many from your insights on the podcast. I wish you the very best for your post retirement life. Cheers! - Ary (@CuleAryy) November 3, 2020

We are proud of you, Watto and salute your unwavering commitment to our beloved family, CSK! Take a bow!@ShaneRWatson33 @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/wnf9F824rM - Devansh Bisht (@DevanshBisht9) November 3, 2020

Watson quit international cricket in 2016 but kept playing in Twenty20 leagues such as the IPL. He retired from Australia's Big Bash last year.

Watson played his last IPL 2020 game against KKR on October 29, scoring 14 runs, which is also his final match as a professional cricketer.

