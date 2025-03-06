'I felt secondhand shame...': Traveller calls out Indian tourists' behaviour in Vietnam

An Indian traveller recently took to social media to express his frustration over the behaviour of some fellow Indian tourists in Vietnam, arguing that their actions are tarnishing India’s reputation. In a Reddit post, he described feeling "second-hand shame" after witnessing incidents of unruly conduct, including a group of Indian tourists being ejected from a nightclub on Hanoi’s Beer Street.

The traveller noted that locals often treated him with rudeness, which he attributed to their past encounters with ill-mannered Indian visitors. He specifically highlighted the troubling reputation of certain Indian male tourists, whose behaviour allegedly made local women uncomfortable.

"Let's be real: a lot of these so-called 'travellers' are an embarrassment. Many come here with zero respect for local customs, treating Vietnam like their personal playground. It's gotten so bad that women outright refuse to offer massages or anything remotely intimate to Indian men because of past experiences," he wrote.

Beyond cultural insensitivity, he called out a pattern of entitlement and excessive bargaining among some Indian tourists. "And then there's the sheer cheapness. Not the kind where you're being cautious about getting overcharged as a tourist, but the kind where they expect everything dirt cheap and act entitled when it's not. They bring their worst habits with them, trying to impose their norms on an entirely different culture. It's embarrassing," he added.

His post quickly gained traction online, with many users echoing his concerns and sharing their own encounters with poorly behaved Indian tourists.

"I've been solo traveling for almost 15 years now and trust me, our reputation is done. It will take major effort and focus to bring it back even 10%," one commenter wrote.

Another user pointed out a common disregard for personal space and public order. "A lack of ability to take cues is another major problem. Like, wouldn't you notice that you're blocking the entire f***g street and getting a hundred stares? No! I don’t know why this is so hard," they wrote.

A third user, who previously worked in Vietnam’s tourism industry, claimed that Indian tourists were unofficially "blacklisted" due to repeated complaints of harassment and inappropriate behaviour. "It’s sad because there are a lot of very nice Indians that don’t deserve this label. But unfortunately, I’ve heard too many stories and experienced too many interactions firsthand to be swayed on this," they shared.