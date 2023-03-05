I hope WPL inspires young girls: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani hopeful of young girls taking sports as career

The Women’s Premier League kicked off on March 4 where Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by a whopping 143 runs in the inaugural game at the DY Patil Stadium.



After the win, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations and said that the WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL,” Ambani said in a press note.



Expressing hope that WPL will lead to more women participation in sports, Ambani said, “I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realize their dream, and follow their hearts.”



Ambani thanked the supporters who came out to see the game and expressed gratitude for their support. She praised the large participation of both men and women by saying, “It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women’s team,” adding a special message for the team’s fan army, the MI Paltan, saying, “Let’s just support our girls and more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament.”



While praising the Mumbai Indians team for delivering an exceptional performance, she said, “Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today. I’m so proud of the way they have played. It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well.”



Harmanpreet Kaur scored 65 off 30 balls and Amelia Kerr hit a 24-ball 45 not out to help Mumbai Indians reach 207/5. In response, Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney stumbled off the field in the first over with a leg injury before the team was bowled out for 64.



The second match of WPL T20 will happen between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Women on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.



A total of 22 matches will be contested amongst the five teams. These teams include Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz.

