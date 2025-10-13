'I probably dodged a bullet': Company revokes offer over basic HR questions on leave, Reddit post goes viral

In yet another example of questionable hiring practices, a job seeker on Reddit shared how a company rescinded its offer after they inquired about basic employment benefits.

According to the post, the candidate had received an offer letter from a company they were excited to join. However, the document raised immediate red flags — it listed only seven paid vacation days annually, available after completing one year of service.

Concerned about the lack of information, the candidate emailed the company to ask for details on other benefits, such as sick leave and unpaid time off. They also asked whether unpaid leave could be taken in emergencies during the first year.

The response? A rejection letter. The user wrote, “They replied with a rejection letter. I probably dodged a bullet.”

The company had earlier pressed the candidate on “their lowest salary expectation” and even seemed impatient when told a two-week notice would be required before joining — responding, “But we are in a hurry.”

The post has since resonated widely, sparking conversations online about toxic work cultures, poor labor standards, and how some employers penalize candidates simply for seeking transparency about their rights.

"Wow, 7 days of vacation after a year??? No wonder most of the working world is absolutely miserable!! What location is this?" a user wrote.

"Who knows if they were even the kind of company that pays salaries on time and at the agreed amount? Definitely dodged a bullet. You'd be looking for a new job pretty soon regardless," a second user commented.

"It's crazy to me that companies don't want people to quit on them without notice but are unwilling to extend that courtesy to the other company losing that employee,, You gotta give us 2 weeks notice, but let me help you burn a potential bridge in the process," a third user said.

"7 days of vacation would be illegal in most countries of the world," another user wrote. "Seven days off… after a year?! I’m so glad I’m European," yet another user commented.