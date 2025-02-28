'Please think...': Techie dies by suicide, blames wife and urges legal protection for men

In a tragic case echoing the Atul Subhash incident, a 25-year-old IT professional ended his life, allegedly driven to the brink by marital distress. Before taking the drastic step, he left behind a video, accusing his wife of infidelity and urging authorities to recognize the struggles men face.

Manav Sharma, a Senior Process Associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recorded an emotional video before his suicide, blaming his wife and calling for stronger legal protections for men. The video, which has since gone viral, highlights his anguish over his marriage.

Manav married Nikita Sharma in 2024 in Agra. The couple moved to Mumbai in February 2025, but according to Manav’s claims, their relationship quickly became a source of distress. He alleged that Nikita was involved with another man, which pushed him into despair.

“This is for the authorities. The law needs to protect men... My wife was involved with another man... But what can I do? It does not matter anymore,” he said in the video.

He also spoke of previous suicide attempts, showing scars on his wrist, and made a final plea: “Please think about men. I'm sorry, everyone… They become very lonely.” His last words included a request: “Don’t touch my parents after my death.”

The video surfaced on social media on February 27, catching the attention of Agra Police. DCP Agra Suraj Rai confirmed, “Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a complaint.” He assured that all allegations would be thoroughly investigated.

However, the techie's wife, Nikita Sharma, refuted all the allegations, stating that Manav had been battling alcohol addiction and had previously attempted suicide. She claimed he had even discussed his struggles with his parents.