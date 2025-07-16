'I took 2 days off...': Techie's viral post on India vs Europe work culture sparks debate

A LinkedIn post by Shivam Dubey, a Talent Acquisition Coordinator at a tech firm, has sparked a wide-ranging conversation about India's workplace mindset around leave, time off, and burnout. Contrasting his experience in India with a colleague’s in Europe, Dubey questioned why Indian professionals often feel guilty for taking even short breaks, while in many Western contexts, time off is simply accepted and respected.

"In Europe, my colleague took a 3-week vacation. No questions. No follow-ups. Just: 'Enjoy your break!'" Dubey wrote. "In India, I took 2 days off. First question: 'What happened?' Second: 'Will you be available on call?'"

The post, which resonated with thousands online, highlighted how cultural attitudes, not HR policies, often dictate how time off is perceived in the Indian workplace.

"It’s not about policies. It’s about mindset. Leave is not a favour. It’s a right. Rest is not laziness. It’s recovery. And burnout should not be normal," Dubey added. "Let’s build a work culture where people can take a break — without fear."

Dubey’s call for cultural change touched a nerve, especially among younger professionals and early-career employees.

One user commented, "In my opinion, this is happening at the fresher level and it is impacting their mindset. When the fresher becomes senior, he is also showing the same reflection, and the trend goes on."

Another user echoed the sentiment bluntly: "So true. Time off shouldn’t need justification, it’s a basic need, not a bonus. We need to move from hustle culture to a healthier mindset where rest is respected and burnout isn’t worn like a badge. Well-rested teams do better. Period."

Several responses pointed to everyday examples of how overwork gets normalised. "If we don't answer calls on Sunday, we are expected to provide an explanation on Monday," one person wrote. Another observed, "The concept of work-life balance is I think too difficult to understand in the Indian industry."

The viral reaction to Dubey’s post suggests that a larger shift may be underway, one where Indian professionals are no longer content to equate constant availability with commitment, or burnout with success.

But as many comments highlighted, the change must begin with leadership and workplace norms: unlearning the culture of “always on,” and recognising that rest is not a weakness, but a prerequisite for sustainable performance.