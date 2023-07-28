‘I will end my life,' says distraught BYJU'S employee amid layoff threat

A distressing video posted on LinkedIn by an employee of edtech giant BYJU'S has gone viral, shedding light on alleged mistreatment and layoff threats faced by employees at the edtech major.

In the emotional video, Akansha Khemka, an academic specialist at BYJU'S, claimed that the company was pressuring her to resign and warned of withholding her salary after August 1 if she refused.

Khemka, who had been working with the company for about a year and a half, tearfully stated that she was informed during a meeting that she must leave the company by July 28, or her salary for August would not be disbursed on time.

As the sole breadwinner of her family with an ailing husband and pending loans, the potential financial crisis left her deeply distressed, and she expressed fear of resorting to extreme measures if her dues were not paid.

During the meeting where her termination was announced, Khemka mentioned that her manager cited her performance and behaviour as the reasons for the layoff.

However, when she approached the HR department, she was provided with a different explanation. She revealed that the company had promised her variable pay, which she had relied upon for her family's financial needs, but the payment was never fulfilled, leading to mounting financial pressures and creditor demands.

“If there is no way out after this post then I have to end my life. There is no option left as I will not get my salary on 1st August if I don't quit. I don't have any money to survive and I request all LinkedIn family members to share the video as much as you can,” said Khemka in her LinkedIn post.

Khemka pleaded for at least a month's notice from the company, which would have allowed her to search for another job, instead of being abruptly let go at the end of the month. In her heartfelt appeal, she called for her salary, variable pay, encashment of paid leaves, and the clearance of her PF payments.

The distressed employee's video also highlighted the mounting grievances against BYJU'S, including complaints from parents, especially regarding refunds. She accused the company of mishandling parents' money and voiced her concern over the mistreatment of both parents and employees.

Seeking help, Khemka appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to ensure justice for the people of the country and address the issues faced by BYJU'S employees and parents.

This video emerged shortly after reports of Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of BYJU'S, breaking down in tears while defending the company amid a series of crises, including office vacancies and resignations of board members and auditors.

The emotional video and the founder's response have drawn attention to the challenges faced by the edtech giant, prompting a public debate about the treatment of its employees and customers.

