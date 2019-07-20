IBPS RRB exam: Admit card out for recruitment test for 3,381 Officer Scale 1 jobs; check details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the online preliminary exam for the recruitment of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers Scale 1 position. Applicants can check the details on the official website, ibps.in. There are as many as 3,381 vacancies for the Officer Scale 1 post. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11.

For Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant post there will be two tier online tests. For other roles, there will be one online test followed by an interview. Candidates who qualify for the main exam for Officer Scale 1 will have to appear for an interview but there is no interview for the Office Assistant post.

Candidates will have to answer 80 questions in 45 minutes. The test is bilingual and will be conducted in both Hindi and English. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the main and interview rounds.

Additionally, to familiarise candidates with the online exam pattern, a pre-exam training is conducted. The pre-exam training for Officer Scale 1 will be conducted from July 21 to 26 and for the Office Assiatant between July 27 and August 1.

Candidates can download the IBPS Group A exam admit card in the following way:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: You must log-in using your details

Step 5: You can download the admit card once it appears

