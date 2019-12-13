IBPS SO admit card released; check deadline to download admit card, exam schedule, other details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Specialist Officers (SO) preliminary examination on its official website ibps.in.

The candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO examination 2020 can download their admit card from the official website only.

The IBPS is going to conduct the SO preliminary examination on December 28 and 29. The IBPS SO admit card would be available online till December 29.

Candidates who will qualify for the IBPS SO preliminary examination would be eligible to appear for mains. The IBPS mains 2020 would be conducted on January 25, next year.

How to download IBPS SO admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS--ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialists Officer-IX"

Step 3: Login with IBPS registration and password

Step 4: Your IBPS SO password would be displayed on the screen

The IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive for--IT office post, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.