ICAI CA 2020 exam dates revealed: Check out exam dates

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) has revealed the dates of the ICAI exams 2020 in its official notification, which says the exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 18. These exams include the Chartered Accountants Foundation Course, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final.

The Chartered Accountants Foundation Course and Intermediate examinations will be conducted under the new scheme. The Intermediate exam will be conducted as per the old scheme. The Final exam will be conducted on the lines of both the old as well as new scheme.

The exams for the Post Qualification Course conducted under the Regulation 204 that include the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO) as well as the International Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT). These tests are open to the members of the institute. These exams will be held on the fixed dates and places depending on the number of candidates appearing for these exams.

Dates of the Foundation Course, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Exam

Foundation course (as per new scheme)- 11th,13th, 15th and 17 th May 2020

Intermediate (IPC) exam will be conducted in two groups. This exam will be conducted as per the old scheme. The dates for this exam are:

Group 1: 3rd,5th,8th and 10th May 2020

Group 2: 12th,14th and 16th May 2020

Intermediate course exam will also be conducted in two groups. It will be conducted as per the new scheme. The dates for this exam are:

Group 1: 3rd,5th, 8th and 10th May 2020

Group 2: 12th,14th and 16th May 2020

Final course examination will be conducted both as per the old and the new scheme. Here are the dates for this exam:

Group 1: 2nd,4th,6th and 9th May 2020

Group 2: 11th, 13th,15th and 17th May 2020

The International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO) exam will be conducted in two groups. The dates for this exam are:

Group A: 3rd and 5th May 2020

Group B: 8th and 10th May 2020

The International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be conducted on 11th and 13th May 2020.

When and where to apply

For all the exams other than the post qualification course exams, the candidates can apply online on icaiexam.icai.org from 5th February,2020 to 26th February,2020. In case of the Post Qualification Course examinations, the candidate needs to submit a hard copy of the form. These forms can be downloaded from the official website of ICAI. The exam form for Post Qualification Course examinations costs Rs 100. The forms duly completed for the Post Qualifications Course exams will be received at the New Delhi office of ICAI.