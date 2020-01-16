ICAI CA Final 2019 Result declared: Here's how to check the CA final result on icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India can release the result of the CA (Intermediate) and the CA (Foundation) 2019 Exams. The ICAI CA (Foundation) 2019 was conducted on November 19, 2019. The ICAI CA (Intermediate) 2019 was conducted on November 20, 2019. The ICAI has released the results today. The candidates who appeared for these two exams can check their results on the official website of ICAI.

Here's how to check the result on the official ICAI website

Step 1: Visit the official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on either the 'Final (Old)' or 'Final (New)' link.

Step 3: Candidate login page will appear. Enter you login credentials and the given code. The login credentials include Roll No., pin, and registration number.

Step 4: After filling your credentials and the given code, click on 'check result'.

Step 5: Your result will appear in a soft copy/PDF format. Download the results for future use.

The candidates can also access their results for the ICAI CA 2019 exam via SMS. The candidates for the ICAI CA Final Old Course have to type the message in the format CAIPCOLD (space) 6-digit Intermediate exam Roll no. The candidates have to send this SMS to 57575. The ICAI CA Final New Course candidates have to type the message in the format CAIPCNEW (space) 6-digit roll no. This SMS also has to be sent to 57575.

Approx 70,000 candidates from the old course and 43,000 candidates from the new course appeared for the ICAI CA Final 2019 Exam.

Also read: Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes may end Indian rupee woes: Subramanian Swamy

Also read: Inspired by physically challenged man's venture, Anand Mahindra sets aside Rs 1 crore for micro-entrepreneurs