ICAI postpones CA exams on account of Lok Sabha polls

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants examinations ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a statement on Monday, the council said that the tests scheduled from May 2 to May 17 will now happen between May 27 and June 12.

"In view of elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May 2019, the Chartered Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2-17, stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019," the (ICAI) said.

The Election Commission of India declared the schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be on May 23. With the announcement of dates for the 2019 General Elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect and will have to be followed by political parties till the results are declared.

With PTI inputs