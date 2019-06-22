ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Wheel of fortune turns in favour of Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, the dynamite left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, has gone through all the highs and lows in a short span of time in international cricket. Pant, 21, was one of the biggest names to miss a place in India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 after the Indian selection panel, led by MSK Prasad, picked up senior player Dinesh Karthik as backup wicket-keeper for MS Dhoni.

In an interview to India Today, Pant had said: "I was disappointed. Obviously, because every player dreams of representing India and playing a World Cup for the country is even more special. I was disappointed but as a cricketer and as a professional, I know that there's no point in being disappointed. I try to move on. I am focused on performing in the opportunities that I get. That's about it."

However, wheel of fortune turned in favour of the attacking southpaw after he was called as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's 15-man squad. Dreaming to be a part of the 2019 ICC World Cup, the dashing Pant has now joined Indian team in England. He was seen training with the team before the match against Afghanistan, jellying with team members.

MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia's latest inclusion in the side @RishabPant777 is elated post his selection in the squad & wants to win games for India #CWC19 Our latest guest on Chahal TV - Rishabh Pant - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal Full video link https://t.co/NQe8ykrrDK pic.twitter.com/4ITWO5xa5z - BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2019

"When I wasn't selected (for the World Cup in the original squad) I thought I did not do too things right and I became even more positive. I worked harder when I was not selected. Then I did well in the IPL and kept praticing," Pant told Chahal TV on bcci.tv.

"When I was called as back-up for Shikhi bhai, my mom was with me and I told her before anyone else. She went straight to the temple.. she was very happy."

"As a kid, I always dreamt of playing at least 1 World Cup and wanted to do well for the country. I am very happy with the call-up," Pant said.

India's left-handed opener, Dhawan, was formally ruled out of the World Cup on June 19 after the Indian opener was hit on his left hand by Australian pacer Pat Cummins' delivery during India's match against Australia on June 9.

The Delhi Capitals player has played just five ODIs, and has an ODI average at 23.25. He does not have an impressive numbers to boast about in his case, but has potential to hit monster sixes. Pant does not look giant like Chris Gayle; he doesn't have the elegance of Yuvraj Singh; he doesn't even look like power-hitter when compared to someone like Andre Russell. However, the attacking southpaw can change the game within the matter of a session with his special talent.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar