India vs England World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team to be dressed in orange instead of blue

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and team will sport an orange jersey for their World Cup 2019 match against England on June 30. The players who currently don blue shirts will do away with the attires for the game against the English team.

''For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match," the ICC said in a release.

India Today confirmed that the Indian cricket team will be sporting the orange jersey with a blue strip on the collar. This will be the first time that the Virat Kohli and his boys will be seen wearing two different jerseys in World Cup following ICC's introduction of the home and away jerseys concept for World Cup 2019.

South Africa too modified the colour their of t-shirts from green to yellow for their second World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh had also revealed an away kit with red colour which led to a lot of online comparisons with the Spiderman costume.

India thus far has won against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan whereas the match against New Zealand could not happen due to rain. India is slated to play against Afghanistan on June 22, West Indies on June 27 before taking on England in the World Cup 2019.

Afghanistan is expected to wear alternate jersey on Saturday's (June 22) match where the team is likely to change its kits as both the countries sport blue jerseys. Afghanistan has already announced its away kit which is red in colour with a dash of blue on the team's shirts.

