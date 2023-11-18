ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi, Amit Mishra, others set to perform; Dua Lipa's name not included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final which is set to take place on November 19, Sunday. Tournament host India will take on five-time champion Australia in the grand showdown set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian Airforce is set to make it special for cricket fans, international visitors and players with a 15-minute air show by Surya Kiran aerobatic team from 1:35 pm to 1:50 pm. Aditya Gadhvi, who rose to fame with the track Khalasi, is also set to perform at the venue tomorrow.

Apart from him, the ICC Men's CWC 2023 Final will also see the performances of Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. There will also be a laser and light show as part of the grand celebration tomorrow.

While there were reports of pop star Dua Lipa's performance as well, her name has not been mentioned in the list.

As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match tomorrow in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia

Rohit Sharma-led India reached the final of ICC World Cup 2023 in style after winning all the 10 matches it played in this tournament. The Men in Blue played semi-final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in which it won by a margin of 70 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches, and sitting in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches, and qualify with 14 points. The Pat Cummins' side defeated South Africa in semi-final.

India vs Australia in WC Final 2023

Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

Meanwhile, Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

Also Read: IND vs AUS World Cup final likely to be played on same pitch as IND vs PAK match; 315 in 1st innings good score, says curator