ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to fracture ahead of Bangladesh vs Australia match

World Cup 2023 update: Bangladesh captain and star player Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the team's upcoming match against Australia. Bangladesh's last match of the World Cup will take place on November 11 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. Hasan suffered a fracture in his left index finger while batting in the match against Sri Lanka on Monday, according to an ICC release.

An X-ray after the game confirmed the fracture, thus, ruling him out of the game. Bangladesh's National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said that Hasan was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued batting with supportive taping and painkillers.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab," Khan said.

During the match against Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan hit 82 runs on 65 balls, comprising 12 fours and two sixes. Earlier in the day, Hasan recorded figures of 57-2. He also won the Player of the Match award for his extraordinary final innings.

Not only his batting innings with Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan was also in the news as he appealed for Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal when the strap of his helmet broke. The umpires upheld Mathews' dismissal, making him the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

Upon his dismissal, Mathews had pointed to his wrist to show the 'time out' decision. Following this, Sri Lankan players gave a confrontational reception to Shakib after he came to bat. He even tried to reason with the umpires and also urged Shakib if he could take back his appeal.

The Bangladesh captain, however, did not give in to Mathews’ request and the Sri Lankan all-rounder had to leave without scoring a single run. In the post-match press conference, Mathews lashed at Bangladesh and called the team and Shakib Al Hasan disgraceful. "I have two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did," he said. Mathews had come to bat when the Sri Lankan side was four down for 134 runs in 24.2 overs.

