ICC World Cup 2023 all set to begin tomorrow: Check dates, venue, India schedule, live streaming details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off from October 5 in India with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.
The 13th edition of the Men's ODI World Cup will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. Ten teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete against each other in the much-awaited tournament.
World Cup 2023: When will India play their first game?
Team India will start their campaign on October 8 against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
ICC ODI World Cup: Venue
The matches will be played at the following locations -- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad; MCA International Stadium, Pune; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala; Eden Gardens, Kolkata; Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
How and where to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ODI World Cup 2023 matches live. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the matches on its app and website.
While the day matches will start at 10:30 am, the day-night matches will begin at 2 pm. There are six day matches while the rest are day-night matches.
ICC Men's World Cup 2023: India's schedule
Oct 8: India vs Australia in Chennai
Oct 11: India vs Afghanistan in Delhi
Oct 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Oct 19: India vs Bangladesh in Pune
Oct 22: India vs New Zealand in Dharamsala
Oct 29: India vs England in Lucknow
Nov 2: India vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai
Nov 5: India vs South Africa in Kolkata
Nov 12: India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru
All the matches to be played by India will begin at 2 pm IST.
