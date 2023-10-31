ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistani team couldn't find biryani in Kolkata but gets it from Zomato

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is on a sticky wicket in this Men's Cricket World Cup ahead of its clash with the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Amid matches and strenuous practice schedules, the Pakistani cricket team had a day off at the team hotel and enjoyed scrumptious food. Like everywhere else, the Pakistani cricket team enjoyed biryani.

But, there was a twist this time around. The Pakistani team ordered biryani in Kolkata... but from Zomato and not from the five-star hotel where they were staying. The team wanted a local variety of the Kolkata biryani but it was not available on the hotel menu, thus, they ended up ordering the dish from Zomato.

Not only this, they also ordered food items like chap, firni, kebabs, and shahi tukda via Zomato from one of the famous restaurants in Kolkata's Park Circus Area. They also indulged in a heavy breakfast at the hotel that had different types of halal meats in it, India Today reported.

The Pakistani team, however, did not only indulge in scrumptious foods at their hotel. Upon their welcome at the Kolkata airport, the team had sweet curds, sweets and patties. The team was accommodated in the reserve lounge of the airport on the initiative of the state government. They had come to Kolkata to play their next match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

The Babar Azam-led Pakistani team will clash with the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladeshi team at the Eden Gardens today. The match is slated to begin at 2 pm today whereas the toss will take place at 01:30 pm.

According to Google's win probability, the winning probability of Pakistan stands at 75 per cent whereas the winning probability of Bangladesh stands at 25 per cent. Pakistan has a 33-5 head-to-head record against Bangladesh.

Both the teams have played 38 matches in total so far, of which Pakistan has won 33 matches. The two teams last played in September 2023 during the Asia Cup when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

Pakistan performance in World Cup 2023 so far

The Pakistani cricket team is in a tough spot in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as of now. The team is on the seventh spot as it has lost four out of six matches played so far.

Pakistan has lost its matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. The team has only managed to win the tournaments against Netherlands and Sri Lanka so far.

