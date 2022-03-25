ICICI Bank technical glitch; Twitterati complain of digital services not working

ICICI Bank customers have reported that they have been facing technical issues while trying to use the bank's digital services on Friday, March 25. Several customers have taken to social media to complain about the ICICI Bank services not working properly.

As per the complaints, ICICI Bank customers are not being able to access the bank's platforms such as its app and website. Customers have also complained that the ICICI Direct website is also not working.

"Dear Customer, ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," wrote ICICI Direct on Twitter.

Dear Customer, https://t.co/nUHcQlzYQi is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. — ICICIdirect (@ICICI_Direct) March 25, 2022

Users have been tagging ICICI Bank Cares, the official service handle of ICICI Bank, in their tweets, However, the handle is yet to respond to any of these technical issues.

ICICI Bank is yet to issue any official statement on what's causing these technical glitches and how they are working to fix them.

"Hello @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care Looks like your corporate banking website is down. Please check," wrote one Twitter user. They also shared a screen shot of the ICICI Bank website.

"The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request," reads the message on the ICICI Bank website.

"Hello @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care

Looks like your corporate banking website is down. Please check," wrote another is Twitter user

Is the mobile app and website of ICICI Bank down? @ICICIBank_Care Been trying since half-hour, unable to get through. — 𝐒𝐮𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@suheil_merchant) March 25, 2022

Netizens are angry with ICICI Bank and have been expressing their rage on Twitter. Some are even clowning on ICICI Bank for its digital services not working. Here are some of the tweets:

Third class services you have. Four time called today but not proper answer. Kindly back my unnecessary charger which you have debit — Jay Shah (@shah_jayu98) March 25, 2022

ICICI Bank server is stuck, people are unable to use mobile banking in Gurgaon @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care @RBI — Vishal Vishwakarma (@vishalforever67) March 25, 2022

ICICI Bank net banking isn't working on both the web as well as the Android app.



Anybody else facing this issue?? I'm having this trouble for the last half an hour now... — Srinath Chakravarthy (@csrinathin) March 25, 2022

@ICICIBank_Care

For the past one hour we are neither able to use the internet nor use the imobile app. The 24 hours ICICI Bank?? — Afra Coelho (@afra_coelho) March 25, 2022

@ICICIBank_Care why ICICI Bank corporate banking server down from Last 2 hours really trouble some pic.twitter.com/PT6Ny0I3nv — Pankaj Attarde (@PankajAAttarde) March 25, 2022

@ICICI_Direct No proper response from customer care...not sure all open orders closed...its bad experience from icici direct today. — vikas tupran (@vtupran) March 25, 2022

@ICICI_Direct what nonsense is this?? is this site a joke?? who will be the loss now? — Maruthi Krishna (@Maruthikris) March 25, 2022

