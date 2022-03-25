ICICI Bank technical glitch; Twitterati complain of digital services not working

ICICI Bank customers have reported that they have been facing technical issues while trying to use the bank's digital services on Friday, March 25. Several customers have taken to social media to complain about the ICICI Bank services not working properly.
As per the complaints, ICICI Bank customers are not being able to access the bank's platforms such as its app and website. Customers have also complained that the ICICI Direct website is also not working.
"Dear Customer, ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," wrote ICICI Direct on Twitter.
Users have been tagging ICICI Bank Cares, the official service handle of ICICI Bank, in their tweets, However, the handle is yet to respond to any of these technical issues.
ICICI Bank is yet to issue any official statement on what's causing these technical glitches and how they are working to fix them.
"Hello @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care Looks like your corporate banking website is down. Please check," wrote one Twitter user. They also shared a screen shot of the ICICI Bank website.
"The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request," reads the message on the ICICI Bank website.
Netizens are angry with ICICI Bank and have been expressing their rage on Twitter. Some are even clowning on ICICI Bank for its digital services not working. Here are some of the tweets:
