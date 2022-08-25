ICMR mulls setting up network centres to curb irrational use of drugs

Aiming to curb irrational use of drugs in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning to set a network of centers for Safe and Rational Use of Medicine (SRUM).

The biomedical research body has invited institutions from across the country with the necessary infrastructure and manpower to be a part of the network. ICMR is also forming a National Task Force for Safe & Rational Use of Medicines (SRUM). “The institutes will be expected to carry out prescription audit and research under the domain – safe and rational use of medicines; and to contribute to the national data base of prescription research, analyse, interpret, and recommend corrective steps,” said a senior official in the ICMR.

The network of institutes will also develop curriculum and training resources for training in safe and rational use of medicines and prescribing skills based on National Medical Commission (NMC) curriculum, university curriculum, and publications. The institute will also be a part of and contribute to SRUM network of ICMR centres to plan and conduct projects, and other events as recommended by the Technical Advisory Group (TAG).

The ICMR noted that irrational use of medicines is a major problem worldwide including India. According to the estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of all medicines are prescribed, dispensed or sold inappropriately, and that half of all patients fail to take them correctly. As per WHO, rational use of medicines requires that "patients receive medications appropriate to their clinical needs, in doses that meet their own individual requirements, for an adequate period of time and at the lowest cost to them and their community".

"We need to regulate irrational combination of medications which have mushroomed in last few years, especially after covid-19 pandemic. Guidelines for first line treatment and adjunctive need to be created for our patient population need to be created to foster rational drug use. Many things like use of antibiotics in viral upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea need to be regulated. Research, audit and understanding will be the key pillars of this change," said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

According to Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), irrational use of medicines leads to so many ill consequences – improper treatment, under effects, side effects, and this ultimately leads to delayed recovery, continuance of agonies and discomforts, often increased expenses, hospitalizations, and even premature deaths.

Irrational uses of medicines include medicines are prescribed when not needed, not prescribed according to standard treatment guidelines, or ineffective or unsafe medicines are prescribed, inappropriate use of antimicrobials, often in inadequate dosage, use of too many medicines by the patient, costly medicines are used where cheaper, equally effective medicines are available and others.