'If you buy one, it will only make your life harder': Bengaluru woman uses placard to urge others to avoid buying Ola e-Scooter; Netizens call it 'worst EV'

A few days after an upset Ola Electric customer set fire to a service station in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, another customer in Bengaluru expressed her frustration uniquely. Nisha Gowri, a resident of Bengaluru, put a placard on her Ola electric scooter, warning others not to buy it due to the issues she faced with the vehicle.

Gowri took to X to share her protest, posting a photo of her scooter with a sign that read, "Dear Kannadigas, Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it will only make your life harder. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter." Calling herself a "frustrated Ola user," she admitted regretting her purchase and wanted to warn others to avoid the same mistake.

Gowri said she waited nearly a month and paid in cash to get the scooter. However, the vehicle kept stopping during travel, and the issue persisted even after a software update.

The Day When My Problems Started!!!

If You Really Want To Buy a Vehicle My Humble Request is Please Don’t Buy @OlaElectric 🙏🏻 Unless you want to Ruin your Peace of Mind!! https://t.co/2oriabpxaN — ನಿಶಾ ಗೌರಿ 💛❤ (@Nisha_gowru) August 5, 2024

Gowri's post quickly drew attention and sparked a debate on social media about the quality and service of Ola Electric scooters. In response, one user commented, "This lady deserves a standing ovation. Ola has really gone downhill in recent years. Worst EV."

"Same here. Below 50km it drops all of a sudden to no charge left. And also while riding on harsh road, it makes dabba noise," another user commented.

This protest came after a more drastic incident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where Mohammad Nadeem, frustrated with unresolved issues with his Ola Electric scooter, set fire to an Ola showroom. Nadeem had bought his scooter a month earlier and faced ongoing problems. Upset by the lack of response from Ola Electric staff, he set the showroom on fire, damaging six scooters and causing an estimated Rs 8.5 lakh in losses.

In response, Ola condemned the arson and said they would take legal action against Nadeem but did not address the specific issues he faced.