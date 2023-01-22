'If you ever want to make a movie over here…': Titanic director James Cameron wants to work with SS Rajamouli

James Cameron, the director of the Hollywood blockbuster Titanic, is extremely impressed with SS Rajamouli's work on RRR and has offered to help the Telugu filmmaker if he ever wants to produce a movie in Hollywood.

Recently, Cameron and Rajamouli met at the Critics' Choice Awards, where the film won awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for the song Naatu Naatu.

Cameron told Rajamouli to approach him if he decides to pursue Hollywood in a new clip from their brief meeting, which was shared by the Telugu blockbuster's official Twitter handle. "If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk," Cameron said.

RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is a fictional pre-independence story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). In addition, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played a cameo in the film.

The Avatar director praised Rajamouli's direction and the film's structure during their conversation. "And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful."

Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani are both in the United States to attend various international award ceremonies in which RRR is nominated in several categories.

Recently, the film's Naatu Naatu song, which was filmed on Charan and Jr. NTR won a Golden Globe for the best original song-motion picture. The song was also included on an Oscar shortlist.

