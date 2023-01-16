'The great James Cameron watched RRR': SS Rajamouli says he's 'on top of the world'

SS Rajamouli, the man behind the period drama RRR which is being lauded globally, has found a new admirer -- and this time it's the legendary filmmaker James Cameron.

On Monday, the Indian film director, took to Twitter to share his excitement on the fact that the 'Avatar' director Cameron watched the movie RRR and liked it.

"The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both," he wrote.

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa January 16, 2023

Not just Rajamouli, but even RRR's MM Keeravani, took to the micro blogging platform to share his excitement. "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement," he said.

The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3PrrhMUAIx — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR is on a winning spree as the film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards. The film has bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song. The award for Best Foreign Language Film was collected by SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya whereas MM Keeravaani collected the award for Best Original Song.

The wins at the Critics' Choice Awards come after Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. The award was collected by the film’s music composer MM Keeravaani, who thanked fans. Keeravaani also thanked his brother and RRR director SS Rajamouli for his vision and support.

Recently, Rajamouli met celebrated American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has directed films such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, ET, and the most recent, The Fabelmans.

In a photo that he shared on Twitter, Rajamouli appeared starstruck in the first photo as he stood in front of Spielberg. In the second image, he was posing with the filmmaker and music composer MM Keeravani. Rajamouli wrote, “I just met GOD!!!”.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a period drama based on the friendship of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their respective contribution to the Independence movement. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

