Start of something big? 'RRR' actor Jr NTR meets top Marvel Studios executive

The last few days were all about celebrating the global success of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR as the film bagged back-to-back awards -- two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards and one award at the Golden Globe Awards.

While the film has been in the limelight over the last few weeks, RRR actors too are making headlines with their appearance in several Hollywood interviews.

Recently, Jr NTR expressed his wish to work on a Marvel movie and it looks like the foundation for the same has been laid out as Variety journalist Marc Malkin introduced the actor to Marvel Studios' executive Victoria Alonso in the US.

Malkin said that the two chatted for only a moment, but "let’s hope this is the start of something big."

In an earlier interview, Jr NTR told Variety and he'd love to be part of Marvel films. He said, "I’m waiting for it to happen.”

Stating that Tony Stark is his favourite character, he added, "He’s so relatable. He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk."

Not just Jr NTR but even co-star Ram Charan also expressed his desire to be a part of such a feature.

“Absolutely, Captain America! Why not? We also have amazing superheroes in India. Why not invite one of our superheroes to come here?” the actor told Variety.

RRR's global success

SS Rajamouli's RRR is riding high on global success as it bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards. The song Naatu Naatu also won at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 for the Best Original Song category.

The team of RRR have recently met popular names from the world of cinema. SS Rajamouli earlier took to Twitter to share his excitement on the fact that the 'Avatar' director James Cameron watched the movie RRR and liked it.

"The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both," he wrote.

Rajamouli also met celebrated American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has directed films such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, ET, and the most recent, The Fabelmans. Post his meet, Rajamouli tweeted, “I just met GOD!!!”.

