'If you have good money, please leave': Investor's viral immigration advice divides netizens

Being frustrated with your country for its problems -- big or small -- from time to time is acceptable. But considering to make your move out of the country is certainly taking it one step further.

A Goa-based investor's plan to permanently shift from Goa to Singapore in 2025 went viral on social media. In his post, the investor Siddharth Singh Gautam said that his documentation for the same is in process and that he cannot stand the politicians in India.

He added that he cannot pay 40 per cent tax and breathe polluted air as politicians continue to evade accountability.

"I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025. Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here. Can't pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave," Gautam wrote in his post on X (previously Twitter).

His advice left netizens divided as some agreed to his suggestion of moving out of India if they are able to afford it, others called him out for not pitching in for the betterment of the country. Some also questioned him for choosing Singapore over India.

"I think for clean air, you have to move to Iceland or into any Indian mountains, you can do your work remotely because satellite internet is available everywhere also the food and people will be great. Choose your health, happy life. Don't leave Mumbai for Singapore," a user noted.

"Wise decision. I too am planning to do so," said a second user. "I agree. Though, you could have also considered Middle East. I mean, that is 0 tax and no pollution. So while I agree with your decision to leave India (it is the right thing to do if you pay tax); I question the destination," a third user mentioned.

"I will never leave my motherland for the rest of my life. Please leave my beautiful country," a user said. "Why don't you pitch in person for the betterment of country rather than leaving!" a user questioned.

"The country needs its educated, ambitious, and wealthy citizens to drive growth, create jobs, and demand better governance. But instead of addressing the root causes of this exodus, the system continues to push people away. It's a vicious cycle, and it's heartbreaking to watch," said another user.