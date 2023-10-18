IIT-Kharagpur fourth-year student from Telangana found hanging in hostel room

On Wednesday, October 18, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student was found hanging in his hostel room, according to the police. The fourth-year Telangana student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

One of his friends discovered his body, and after that, he was rushed to the hospital. However, upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The police have started the initial investigation into the matter, and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

The student was identified as K Kiran Chandra, and he was staying in the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence at the IIT Kharagpur campus.

The institute revealed in an official statement that a police investigation is underway. “The students, staff, and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur express their profound shock and sorrow at the unexpected passing of K Kiran Chandra, a fourth-year dual-degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering," the release said.

Explaining what happened, the release further said, “Till about 7:30 pm, Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open, and he was found hanging.”

"The security and other students brought him to the B C Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 pm,” added the release.

In the recent past, there have been several cases of suicides at IITs in India, and in most of these cases, academic pressure has been the most significant reason.

Last month, Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old student at IIT Delhi, committed suicide inside his hostel room. According to the case's preliminary investigation, the student was enrolled in a B.Tech programme in computing and mathematics. He had been staying at the hostel for the last six months after being placed on an extension because of some unfinished subjects.

Even though the police did not recover any suicide notes from the student's room, it speculated that the reason behind this extreme step taken by Anil could be academic stress.

Also Read: 'Sanction Israel,' Iran urges Islamic countries as Gaza hospital strike fuels fire in Middle East