'I'll become a grandfather next year': Bill Gates looks forward to 'emotional' 2023

Billionaire Bill Gates is soon going to don a new hat, the role of a grandparent in 2023.

Gates said he experienced a range of emotions as he processed the information and communicated it to his readers on his blog.

In his blog, Gates wrote, "I started looking at the world through a new lens recently — when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year.”

Gates' 26-year-old daughter Jennifer is expecting her first child in 2023 with Olympic equestrian husband Nayel Nassar. In October 2021, the couple exchanged vows on their farm in Westchester County, New York.

Nassar is an Olympic horse jumper who has competed in international competitions, including the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. In an earlier interview, the couple acknowledged that their shared love of horses brought them together. Gates is an accomplished rider and the proprietor of Evergate Stables.

However, as he admits in the mailer, the tech titan is going through an emotional period. "Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional," Gates wrote on his blog.

"And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."

In a detailed note, Gates discussed poverty eradication, education improvement, pandemic preparedness, and the role of the Gates Foundation. In the note, Gates also made a reference to the C-word, or climate change, which he has been using frequently in his public messages. He connects it to the coming of the next generation (in his family as well) and explains why it is important to address the issue because it will have an impact on today's youth in the future.

The Microsoft co-founder, who is currently the sixth richest person in the world, has been a strong advocate for the fight against climate change. He has supported this cause by investing in early stage companies via his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy.

"I can sum up the solution to climate change in two sentences: We need to eliminate global emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050," Gates writes. "Extreme weather is already causing more suffering, and if we don’t get to net-zero emissions, our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off."

Gates and Melinda, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, have two children, Rory and Phoebe.