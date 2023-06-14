IMD issues heat wave alert for 22 districts in UP; temperature to soar in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heat wave alert for 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Many parts of the state recorded maximum temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius. The Met department said that intense heat is likely to prevail in the state for the next three days, followed by a minor drop in temperatures in some areas.

The weather office issued a heat wave alert for 22 districts including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Pratapgarh. Most parts of the state recorded above normal temperature during the past 24 hours, Lucknow Meteorological Center scientist Mohammad Danish told PTI.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said on Monday: “As a precautionary step, we have issued a heatwave warning in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana for the next three days. After three days the temperature is expected to fall in this region. In the next 4 to 5 days temperature is expected to remain 40 plus”.

Maximum temperature in Uttar Pradesh

On Tuesday, Jhansi was the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh as the maximum temperature went upto 45.1 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature in Prayagraj stood at 45.1 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 44.1 degrees Celsius, and Agra 43.8 degrees Celsius.

While Varanasi and Hamirpur recorded maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, mercury touched 42.6 degrees Celsius in Bhadohi and Fatehpur. Several districts such as Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut and Moradabad recorded night temperature above normal.

Delhi weather update

The Met Department said Delhi can expect hotter days as mercury is very likely to hit the 45 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said Delhi-NCR may receive light rainfall after 48 hours but after that no significant rain showers. The Met Department said while a major heat wave is not expected, such conditions may prevail in isolated places.

Watch: Forbes Global 2000 list for 2023: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL tops India Inc, Gautam Adani's firms make the cut, LIC’s debut

Also Watch: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and other best SUVs under Rs 15 lakh

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Kia Sonet: Here are the top selling cars from Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hyundai Motor, others in May 2023

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy updates: 69 trains cancelled, 32 trains short-terminated; 21k people evacuated in Gujarat

Also Watch: Stocks to watch on June 14, 2023: Reliance Industries Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals, others

Also watch: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, PM Narendra Modi, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai and more get AI-generated childhood versions. View pics

Also watch: Hot stocks on June 14, 2023: Tata Chemicals, KPIT Tech, Steel Strips Wheels, Brightcom Group and more

Also watch: Cosmic CRF IPO opens; Check GMP, price band, lot size, and other upcoming IPOs this week