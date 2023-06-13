Cyclone Biparjoy updates: 69 trains cancelled, 32 trains short-terminated; 21k people evacuated in Gujarat

Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway, on Tuesday said that the authorities have cancelled 69 trains, short-terminated 32 trains while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The Western Railway in a release has also said that it has taken various measures for the safety of passengers, including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, keeping relief trains ready.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the cyclone has extensive damaging potential and is likely to impact Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most.

#BiparjoyCyclone | 69 trains have been cancelled, 32 trains have been short-terminated while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of the safety of passengers & train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy: Sumit Thakur, CPRO,… — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Authorities in the state of Gujarat shifted 21,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy landfall near Jakhar port in Gujarat’s Kutch district, reported PTI.

An official also said that several NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby. He added that the evacuation process is still underway. The target population will be shifted to safer place by this evening.

"We have already started evacuating people residing near the coast who are likely to be affected the most during the landfall. So far, various district administrations have shifted nearly 21,000 people to temporary shelters. The evacuation process is still on and all the targeted population will be shifted by today evening to safer places," said State Commissioner of Relief, Alok Kumar Pandey.

According to Pandey, out of the total 21,000 evacuees, nearly 6,500, were evacuated in the Kutch district. Following that, approximately 5,000 evacuees were recorded in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,000 in Rajkot, 2,000 in Morbi, over 1,500 in Jamnagar, 550 in Porbandar, and 500 in Junagadh district.

In the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi, and Valsad, the government has said that there are 17 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on standby.

