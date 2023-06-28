IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for these regions; Delhi to witness light rain - check latest weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies and light rains showers on Wednesday. The weather office said that the national capital could record a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees today.

The Met Department further said that Delhi is likely to witness downpour till July 3. Maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius over the next 5 days. Rain showers are also likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow and Ghaziabad today.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Lucknow today are expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. Ghaziabad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius today.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra such as Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara. The Met department also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Sindhudurg.

Mumbai recorded 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Previously, the Met department issued an orange alert for 13 districts in Odisha and a yellow alert for Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts in Kerala.

The Met department also issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts for June 27.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said that monsoon has impacted almost the entire country except some parts of northwest India. “The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered,” Sen told ANI.

