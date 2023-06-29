IMD issues red alert for this state as monsoon arrives; Delhi, Mumbai see more rain

Rain lashed parts of Delhi today as monsoon has hit most parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today. The national capital is expected to record a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

As per the Met department, Delhi is likely to witness rainfall till Sunday. Parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow and Ghaziabad also witnessed rainfall on Thursday.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi



As per IMD, the city is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/6PfQPFT4w4 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Minimum and maximum temperatures in Lucknow are expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. Ghaziabad is expected to record a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Rain is also being witnessed in parts of Noida on Thursday.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai till the next 3 hours, as per the Met Department. The Met Department tweeted: “Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai since forenoon of yesterday as shown in the attached Mumbai radar image. It is likely to continue during the next 3 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations and very heavy at some stations during last 21 hours”.

Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai since forenoon of yesterday as shown in the attached Mumbai Radar Image.



It is likely to continue during next 3 hours. Extremely Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations and very heavy at some stations during last 21 hours pic.twitter.com/YUVkAOKaPy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2023

Moreover, the IMD also issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next 5 days. A red alert has also been issued for Navsari and Valsad districts of south Gujarat for the next three days. The weather office also predicted heavy rains in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Met Department further added heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 1. It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Gujarat region and coastal Karnataka.

On July 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

