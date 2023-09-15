IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, 'orange' alert for THESE districts in Maharashtra for Sep 16, 17

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for several districts of Maharashtra–Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Dhule on September 16, 17, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai on 16 and 17 September, warning of heavy rainfall.

An 'Orange' alert is issued when heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places. A 'Yellow' alert is issued when heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places.

Maharashtra | India Meteorological Department issued 'Orange' alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Dhule on 16 and 17 September.



The 10-day Ganesh festival, commencing on September 19, marks the beginning of the festive season in the country, followed by Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas celebrations.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert for Pune and Satara on Saturday and Sunday, anticipating moderate to extremely heavy rainfall in hilly areas.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Nasik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad in the next weekend.

Furthermore, severe rains are expected in numerous parts of the country today, according to the weather service.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for six Himachal Pradesh districts, warning of heavy rains and the possibility of flash floods in Sirmaur. The districts under the alert include Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur. Heavy rains are predicted at isolated locations throughout the day on Friday (September 15).

The weather service has predicted a wet spell in the area through September 21, with light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's lower and middle hills and moderate rainfall or snowfall in higher elevations.

Farmers have been advised to reschedule insecticide applications to avoid damage to standing crops, fruit plants, and young plants.

According to MeT data, as of September 15, during the recent monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh had received 840.6 mm of rainfall since June 1, above the usual rainfall of 689.6 mm by 22%.

Weather patterns are also predicted to have an impact on Delhi. According to Dr Soma Sen Roy, an IMD Scientist, "Tomorrow, low pressure may move towards the West, so West Madhya Pradesh and the Northern part of Maharashtra may receive very heavy rainfall."

She went on to say that rain is unlikely in North-East India. However, when the low-pressure system moves westward, Gujarat may get rain, according to ANI.

RWFC has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and strong intensity rain in Delhi-NCR for the next two hours.

