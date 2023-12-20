IMD predicts dense fog, cold wave in several states; check complete forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast on Tuesday, said dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next five days, over northwest Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the morning hours of December 20.

It further said cold wave conditions are very likely is isolated pockets over Punjab on December 20.

Minimum temperatures over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and west Bihar are in the range of 4-8 degree Celsius.

As per IMD, no significant change in minimum temperature is likely over northern parts of the country during the next four to five days.

Situation in rain-hit Tamil Nadu:

As Chennai and its suburbs were affected by Cyclone Michaung that triggered unprecedented heavy rains, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to bolster the efforts for livelihood support and repair of public infrastructure affected by the recent flooding in the state's southern districts.

This interim relief will help provide livelihood assistance to the affected people and take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and the Tenkasi districts, Stalin said in a memorandum submitted to Modi in Delhi.

Aound 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and the Thoothukudi districts were badly affected by the cyclone. Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns faced a serious situation due to flooding of the Thamirabarani river, he said.

Rescue and relief operations, along with the mobilisation of officers and State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams are underway in these four districts. Relief material distribution was hindered by inundated roads and they are now being delivered using helicopters, he said.

The unprecedented rains have so far claimed 10 lives in the state.

