IMD predicts heat wave conditions in these states over next 4 days; check details here  

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in parts of Bihar, northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana over the next four days.

The Met Department also said in its forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to rise in parts of northwest India by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days. It added that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by around 4-6 degrees Celsius over northeast India during the next 2 days.

The IMD forecast read: “Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in some places over Bihar and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana”.

The weather department said that heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated pockets over West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast Jharkhand from June 4-8 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 4-5.

Heat wave conditions are also very likely over Telangana from June 4-6, over Vidarbha from June 6-8, and over east Uttar Pradesh on June 7-8. It also stated that hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over Odisha and Tamil on June 4 due to humid air and high temperature.

The Met Department forecast read: “Heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast Jharkhand during 04th-08th June; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 04th and 05th June; over Telangana during 04th to 6th June; over Vidarbha during 06th to 08th June and over East Uttar Pradesh 07th and 08th June”.

