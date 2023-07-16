IMD predicts heavy rainfall in some states till July 20, issues flash flood alert for next 24 hrs   

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of India during the next five days. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over isolated pockets of India during the same duration. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 24 hours. Similar weather conditions are also expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two days and over east Rajasthan on July 17-18.

These weather conditions are also likely to prevail over east Madhya Pradesh (July 16-18), west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (July 16 and July 18), and over Chhattisgarh (July 16-17). Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may also witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 18-20. Gujarat is also likely to record isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 19-20.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next five days. West Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next four days, west Rajasthan will witness similar weather conditions on July 18-19, and in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 20, as per the IMD.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and also over Haryana-Chandigarh during the next two days. Parts of the northeast are also likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning.

Watch: Hermès Birkin bag a better investment than gold and stock market? See what experts say about investing in the iconic luxury handbags, inspired by style icon Jane Birkin who passed away at 76

Watch: Oppenheimer quoted Bhagavad Gita after 1st atomic test; Cillian Murphy read Hindu scripture before shooting; Know about father of atomic bomb depicted in Christopher Nolan's movie

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s first look out from Merry Christmas; Know about release date, cast, plot; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, up against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha at Box Office

Arunachal Pradesh will witness these weather conditions on July 16. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness similar weather conditions on July 16-17.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka until July 20; over Telangana during July 17-20; and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe during July 18-20.

The weather office further said: "Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka during 16th-20th July; over Telangana during 17th-20th July; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe during 18th-20th July; and over Interior Karnataka on 19th & 20th July."

It added: “Isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 16th-20th July and over Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16th-17th July."

Watch: IIT graduate gets caught for sending AI-written cover letter, people react as tweet goes viral

Watch: Amul to Nirma, McDonalds, throwback to iconic logos/mascots of KFC, Parle G, Air India, Pillsbury, Duracell

Meanwhile, the weather office predicted a moderate flash flood threat in several parts of India during the next six hours. These parts of India are Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh.

The weather office further said in its alert: “Surface runoff/inundation may occur at fully saturated soils and low-lying areas over areas of concern (AoC) due to expected rainfall in the next 24 hours”.

Watch: Nifty, Sensex trade higher; Wipro, TechM, LTIMindtree among top gainers; Tata Motors, ICICI Bank top losers; ZEEL, Angel One, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, other buzzing stocks on July 17

Watch: Wimbledon 2023: 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win second Grand Slam; Know all about the World no. 1 from Spain

Also Read: Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rains expected in Uttarakhand on July 17, says IMD; issues orange alert in these states

Also Read: Delhi floods: IMD issues yellow alert for Saturday; more rains in store for next 4-5 days