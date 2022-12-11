IMD predicts heavy rainfall in three states, fresh low-pressure area by Dec 13

Heavy rainfall spell is likely over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and south coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast. The weather forecasting agency also said that heavy rainfall will strike Kerala and Mahe till 13th December.

The IMD in its bulletin said that Saturday's deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Mandous) over north Tamil Nadu weakened into a low-pressure area at 5:30 am on Sunday over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala. It became less marked at 8:30 am today, 11th December 2022.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation persisted over the same region and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to emerge into the Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same the region around 13th December and move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.

The weather department said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and south coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala and Mahe during 11th-13th December.

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for several districts of these states for the next few days. It has advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coast from 11th-13th and over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 14th -15th December.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea around 13th December. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nicobar on the 14th and 15th of December.

