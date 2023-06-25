IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in these states till June 28, issues 'red alert'’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh till June 28. The weather office has issued a 'red alert' for three districts of Madhya Pradesh while 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts have been issued for several districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Meghalaya, and Assam.

In its latest updates, the weather office said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, and most parts of Himachal Pradesh.

There is a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls over Odisha on June 25 and 26, the Met Office said. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28 and 29; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of East India during the next 2 days and over Northeast India during the next 5 days, the weather office said.

The IMD has predicted 'moderate' to 'very heavy rainfall' over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha regions during the next five days. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 while West Madhya Pradesh on June 27," the weather department said.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red alert for three districts of Madhya Pradesh – Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat. The red alert is the highest category of weather warning and means that severe weather is expected. During a red alert, there is a severe risk to life and property, and citizens are recommended to take immediate action to protect themselves.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange' alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

For Southern India, the weather department predicted 'light' to 'moderate' rainfall with 'isolated thunderstorms' and lightning (except in Tamil Nadu) during the next 5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on June 27. In the western part, rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28. In Gujarat, heavy rainfall is likely till June 29.

