IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light showers, more rainfall in store over the weekend

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light rainfall on Friday with the weather office predicting light to moderate showers later in the day. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), winds with speeds up to 40 km/hour are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of many places in the national capital.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over many places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) had said that light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Narela, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Kalkaji.

It made similar observations for many areas in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh.

Intermittent rains are likely over the next five or six days with the intensity peaking on the weekend, the IMD forecast showed on Wednesday.

Bountiful rains in July gave Delhi its best air quality for the month in five years, while the average maximum temperature also dropped to its lowest level since 2016, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city recorded 384.6 mm of rainfall in July, which is the second-highest in the month in the last 15 years, compared to the normal of 195.8 mm.

It gauged above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The average maximum temperature in July was 34.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2016 when it was 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues warning in THESE states till August 5