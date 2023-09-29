IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days; check state-wise forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during this weekend.

It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by Friday and intensify thereafter into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestwards in the direction of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 and September 30, it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued a 'Yellow Warning' (be updated) for heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at some places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore on Friday.

It also forecast thunderstorm with lightning to occur at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput today.

Heavy rainfall is likely across Odisha for the next four days from September 30, the Met Department has said.

Warning for Day-1 to Day-5 : pic.twitter.com/lV6N0AxIbj — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) September 28, 2023

IMD weather updates:

The IMD has also predicted light to isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till October 1 and over Jharkhand and Bihar till October 4.

It further said, "Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh during September 30 to October 3."

Meanwhile, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan-Goa till September 30 and Madhya Maharashtra on September 29 as well as over Coastal Karnataka on September 29 and 30.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Chinese scientist claims India's Moon landing was nowhere near lunar south pole

Also Watch: NSE, BSE settlement holiday, Banks closed in Maharashtra, other states in Top News on September 29: What’s open, what’s closed during Karnataka bandh, Share markets outlook, Plaza Wires Limited IPO